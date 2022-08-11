At least 34 people were injured in an accident at the Legoland amusement park in Günzburg, Bavaria. Two of these people would be seriously injured. The accident would have occurred due to the collision between two trains on a roller coaster. One train would have braked sharply and the other would hit it, as Bild reports. Just last Saturday, a woman died when she fell from a roller coaster in the Klotten an der Mosel amusement park in Rhineland-Palatinate.