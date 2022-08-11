Bentley will present a stunning selection of cars from the past and present to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday 19th. Guests will take a journey that starts from tradition with the Blower, through Le Mans with the Speed ​​8, to the current line of Mulliner and hybrid products, with a look into Bentley’s electrified future. On the Bentley stand there will be a Bentayga EWB, a one-of-a-kind model, which will make its debut for the North American public. The Bentayga EWB on display can definitely be called a dynamic art gallery, with its 22-inch wheels, interiors that feature some of Mulliner’s newest and most exclusive works offering incredible craftsmanship. A further example of Mulliner’s craftsmanship will be emphasized by the presence of one of 12 exclusive Bacalar, owned by a US customer. Bacalar No. 8, kindly made available by its owner, will shine in its white, blue and orange color and will showcase the great skills of Mulliner, who we remember is the oldest coachbuilder in the world.