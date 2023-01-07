Omar Garcia, chief of police in Mexico City, told local media group Grupo Milenio that a young woman had died..

Garcia posted an updated list of injured people later Saturday, while the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on Twitter that she was at the scene..

Garcia said four others who were trapped in one carriage on the third line were rescued and are in good health.

The metro witnessed a number of accidents in the past years, the most serious of which was the collapse of a railway bridge in May 2021 on the twelfth line, which killed 26 people and injured more than 60 others.