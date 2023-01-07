Tom Hanks flies to the cinema with an emotional film titled “A grumpy neighbor”. Directed by Marc Forster and inspired by Fredrick Backman’s Swedish novel of the same name, the story centers on Otto Anderson, a widower with staunch principles and routines who doesn’t get along very well with his neighbors.

While spying on her neighborhood, everything in her life changes with the arrival of a new family, with whom she will develop an unlikely friendship. Hanks is accompanied in the cast by Mariana Treviño, a Mexican actress who triumphs in Hollywood. Rachel Keller and Manuel García-Rulfo complete the cast. The film will arrive this January 12 in our country.