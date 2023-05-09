Two Spanish photographers were recognized this Monday with the most prestigious award given in the journalism sector in the United States. They have obtained this prestigious recognition granted by Columbia University for their coverage of the war in Ukraine as part of the Associated Press (AP) news agency photography team, which includes Emilio Morenatti (Zaragoza, 1969). , who has previously received the Pulitzer Prize and also won the ABC newspaper’s Mingote Award in 2022, and Bernat Armangué (Barcelona, ​​1978).

However, the prize considered to be the most important for corresponding to the public service category went to four other journalists, also from the same agency, although this time of Ukrainian origin. These are Mistislav Chernov, Evgenii Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant, who were recognized in this way with great merit for their “courageous coverage of the besieged city of Mariupol, which testified to the massacre of civilians in the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

Evgenii Maloletka, in particular, took a photograph of a woman injured as a result of the bombing at the maternity hospital that earlier won the equally prestigious World Press Photo of the Year award. The journalist Lori Hinnant also received the same award as her four Ukrainian colleagues from the organizers of the Pulitzer, according to Europa Press.

View of one of the neighborhoods of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, destroyed by Russian bombing at the end of March 2022.



Mistislav Chernov is, in addition to a photojournalist, filmmaker, war correspondent and Ukrainian novelist known for his coverage of the Dignity Revolution or the War in Donbas. For her part, Vasilisa Stepanenko has already won the ICFJ Award, the George Polk Award and the Royal Television Society Award for her work as a video producer.

the last to stand



The three Ukrainian reporters were the last international journalists on the ground to document the situation in Mariupol as Russian forces closed in on the city.

In addition, with his AP partner Lori Hinnant, the team transferred the reality captured by its objectives of the war in Ukraine to an international audience, according to the Center for Journalistic Ethics on its website.