dream job called subscribers of the Telegram channel “Old Moscow”. The reason for the discussion was a published black-and-white photograph of 1990, which depicts a worker of a brewery during a tasting of only the produced drink.

Are there any vacancies there? I am a volunteer”, “Where are the vacancies?”, “Dream job”, “Good job”, “Profession is a dream,” the users of the messenger wrote.

Some subscribers of the group doubted that the woman tasted the beer. According to one of the users, the woman worked at the plant as a quality controller for capping bottles, and in the photo she just took a sip of water. Another user specified that the white frosted glass was illuminated by electric lamps, and the controller should have seen the rising bubbles. She then removed the item from the conveyor and placed it upside down in the perforated disc shown in the foreground.

Earlier, residents of Moscow and the region were named vacancies with the highest salaries.