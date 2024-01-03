Yeclano is the revelation team of group 4 of the Second Federation and it does not set limits. Adrián Hernández's team went on vacation in second place, despite having one of the lowest budgets in the category. Hence, both the Churra coach and the management of the Yeclano club flee from the movements of the volcanic winter market.

To date, the Barça team has made two signings and does not expect to make any more. He has replaced goalkeeper Sergio Díaz with Amador Zarco, a goalkeeper who was without a team and who is bigger and taller than his predecessor, and who also performs better when leaving the goal and imposing his hierarchy at the back.

Yeclano has also recovered Salinas, a forward who shone last season in the first round in La Constitución and who packed his bags to go to Recreativo and later to Orense, a club that he left to return to Yeclano and replace Titi, an attacker who He has not been able to perform at a good level due to injuries

“If something extraordinary does not happen, there will be no more movements,” Yeclano sources say in relation to a possible injury or an unexpected departure. In addition, Raúl Tanque, '9' who was seriously injured in the summer, is already exercising alone and in a month and a half he could return to work with the group. The Valencian, 22 years old, can occupy an under-23 card.