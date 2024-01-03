Thursday, January 4, 2024, 01:02



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Real Murcia's situation is delicate and Felipe Moreno, Grana's largest shareholder, knows it. That is why yesterday morning the businessman from Córdoba met in the same room at the Enrique Roca with Javier Recio, Grana sports director who had recently arrived from the United States where he attended the birth of his son and enjoyed paternity leave of about three weeks. and Pablo Alfaro, first team coach, who despite only having one victory in seven games has the trust of the former owner of Leganés. In fact, Pablo Alfaro will have a say when making decisions regarding the winter market.

One of the first was to point out Álex Zalaya, a left-footed central defender who did not convince the Aragonese and who, according to club sources, “has not given the expected performance”, in addition to not being in optimal shape during some phases of the first part of the competition, they say. The centre-back, who has returned to an adequate weight after the holidays and who nevertheless trains apart from the group and was not included in the red squad last Sunday, spoke with Recio in the run-up to the clash against Atlético de Madrid B, although his situation has not changed and will have to leave the club.

Montoro's situation has not changed either, as he is asking for his entire contract to leave.