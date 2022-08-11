Home page World

Of: Sandra Kathe

Several people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Günzburg, Swabia. © Stefan Puchner/dpa

A roller coaster accident at a theme park in Baden-Württemberg injured 34 people, two of them seriously. The cause is unclear.

Günzburg – For reasons that are still unclear, two roller coaster trains collided in the Legoland amusement park in Günzburg in Baden-Württemberg on Thursday (August 11). 34 people were injured and several rescue helicopters were deployed. The incident is the second roller coaster accident in a few days.

As a spokeswoman for Legoland reported, the accident happened in the station area of ​​the “Feuerdrache” roller coaster, built in 2002, which reaches top speeds of up to eight meters per second (about 29 kilometers per hour). The collision happened after one of the trains “braked” hard for an unknown reason. Another train then drove onto the one in front.

Roller coaster accident in Legoland Günzburg: one person is seriously injured

Immediately after the accident, all available rescue workers at the amusement park were deployed, according to Legoland. They were supported by numerous fire and rescue services. According to the police, two seriously injured people were among the injured after the incident in the amusement park.

According to the German Press Agency, the amusement park in Günzburg, Swabia, initially remained open after the accident.

Last Saturday (August 6th) there had already been a fatal incident on a roller coaster ride in an amusement park in Klotten on the Moselle in Rhineland-Palatinate. A 57-year-old woman fell out of the moving attraction. She suffered fatal injuries. It is still unclear why the woman fell off the roller coaster. The park has been open to visitors again since Tuesday, but the roller coaster initially stopped. The reason for this was that the district had temporarily prohibited the operation of the railway. (ska with dpa)