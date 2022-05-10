The Local Police of Cieza together with agents of the Civil Guard arrested a young man at noon this Tuesday who minutes before had robbed a digital services distribution store, knife in hand, managing to intimidate the two units of the establishment with the weapon and becoming with more than 1,000 euros in cash.

The events occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m., when the young man, about 30 years old and hooded, entered the store, located on the Paseo, and demanded the money that was in the box from the saleswomen. At first, the girls refused, but the assailant insisted and threatened them again. It was then that they agreed, and shortly after, the robber fled with the loot. However, two neighbors who were nearby and who realized what was happening started running after him, catching up with him a few meters from the store and holding him near Buen Suceso street until the police arrived.

“I didn’t think about it when I saw what had happened, and that’s why I started running and together with another neighbor we were able to hold this young man,” one of the two men who caught up with the assailant told THE TRUTH. Shortly after the Civil Guard arrived, who together with local police officers arrested the alleged perpetrator of these events.