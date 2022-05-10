Without a shadow of a doubt, Laura Maddaloni is one of the most talked about competitors ofIsland Of The Famosthe. According to some indiscretions that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, Clemente Russo’s wife would have quarreled with her brother Marco. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Following the quarrel with Nicolas Vaporidis, Laura Maddoloni and Clemente Russo have returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make them the protagonists of a gossip were some rumors which reveal it strange relationship that the couple would establish with her brother.

According to the indiscretion that emerged on the web by a followers by Deianira Marzano, the couple allegedly quarreled with Marco Maddaloni, former winner of theIsland Of The Famous. This is the message instagram user:

Marco does not follow his sister and brother-in-law on Instagram. Even at the beginning Isola made a post about his adventure without mentioning his sister and brother-in-law. All a bit strange.

The post of Laura Maddaloni’s brother

The post created by Marco Maddaloni and to which the follower of Marzano refers is this:

Three years ago one of the most beautiful and unique adventures I have ever lived ended. Leaving aside the television experience, the fact remains that living for three months on a desert island was a wonderful thing! Even if for a whole life I have trained for much heavier tests, I do not hide the fact that the island is a game that really put me to the test, especially the distance from the family and the coexistence with strangers (even if then someone has become a good friend). It was an experience that changed my life, it gave me a piece that was missing in my person, knowing how to wait. The island upsets you, but if you know how to respect it, it changes you and teaches you that time is fair: it passes and it can be a great ally! The final victory was just the icing on the cake of a wonderful and unrepeatable path. I thank myself, the good Lord and whoever was part of it. 02 April 2019 – 2 April 2022.

However, to popularize that news it was also the “Corriere Della Sera” which he spoke of strange behaviors on social media between Laura Maddaloni, her brother Marco and Clemente Russo: