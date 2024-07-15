Two Labrador puppies were thrown from a moving car into a creek in Brewster, New York. The scared, clinging-to-life pups were saved by the intervention of a good Samaritan.

The rescue scene

The two puppies, later called Tucker And Charlottewere struggling to survive in the creek when they were found by rescuers from Special Needs Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation Northeast (Snarr). After an emergency call, rescuers described the situation as one of the most difficult they have ever faced: “These two innocent puppies have endured unimaginable cruelty.”

The heroic rescue of two puppies

A passerby noticed the two cubs in the stream and, without hesitation, rescued them and immediately took them to Snarr headquarters. puppies they were exhausted, wet and scaredbut thanks to timely intervention they were saved in time. Medical tests confirmed that the little ones had water in their lungs and various abrasions all over their bodies.

Despite their initial serious conditions, Tucker and Charlotte have begun to show signs of improvement thanks to the care and love they have received. They now spend their days in a foster home, cuddling in warm beds and playing. Although still afraid of loud noises, they are learning to feel safe thanks to the affection of their foster mom.

Snarr shared a message of hope on social media: “These fragile souls are incredibly lucky to be alive. Thanks to a compassionate good Samaritan, they now have a chance to live their lives.”

