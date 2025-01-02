The innovative cosmetics firm Two Poles makes its way in Aragón. The startup, founded two years ago, has grown in sales in the Aragonese community where it now also seeks to continue increasing its activity and presence within the expansion plan throughout Spain that has already led it to have marketing points for its products in the El Corte Inglés establishments.

Within Aragón, Two Poles introduces its honest cosmetic products through two Zaragoza pharmacies. “They are two points of sale that have dermo-consulting, qualified and experienced staff. We highly value their pharmaceutical advice and the fact that they do personalized routines,” says Anna Fuster, founder of Two Poles, to theEconomist

In the Canela pharmacies, in the town of La Almunia de Doña Godina, and Senante, in Zaragoza capital, they are now marketing their cosmetics, in addition to also making online sales. Just through the two points of sale, it has billed in Aragón between 58,000 and 60,000 euros.

The company’s next steps focus on continuing expanding points of sale, in addition to strengthening the B2B channel within which they have developed a commercial department in order to enhance it. In addition, the actions will also focus on promoting “even more pharmacy channel because we value your advice very much.” Participation in Infarma 2025 is framed along these lines.

Precisely in Spain, Two Poles maintains agreements with numerous pharmacies, perfumeries and in the two stores that WOW Concept has in Madrid to which it has now added El Corte Inglés.

They are points to which your own ecommerce and the sales abroad that they want to boost this year. “We plan to indicate a small internationalization for the fourth quarter of 2025. We already have sales around the world through ecommerce. This will help us see in which markets we can be stronger and focus on them,” he adds.

Currently, Two Poles has more than 20,000 customers and more than 50,000 references sold with 16 products on the market. Make sales in other countries such as France, Germany, the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom or Andorra. In just over two years of existence, it has already reached two million euros in turnover, a figure that it expects increase by 80% compared to 2023. The physical channel accounts for 35% of sales at the moment.

In all channels and markets, Two Poles introduces its innovative cosmetics that combine nature and science, effectiveness and honesty. These are the main characteristics of this brand created to offer people the possibility of having Spanish cosmetics that are transparent in their composition, as well as effective.

Under this premise, carefully formulated formulas are used with quality and well-selected ingredients in concentrations with scientific evidence to be effective for the benefits sought in each product. In addition, these cosmetics are differentiated by their textures and pleasant aromas to make it easier for clients to be consistent in their routines and see results from their application.