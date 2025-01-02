We forget when we get lost in the forest of screens, but freedom flows from surprising places. Recently inaugurated in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco, a review—still partial and unfinished—of the archive of Federico García Lorca sheds new light on the cultural history of our freedom. The manuscript of ‘The House of Bernarda Alba’ was saved hidden in a food basket. It is just one among thousands of coincidences that we can know and that have allowed those fragile papers to survive for so long. May they survive us, as guarantors of the continuity of our civic history. It is not only that, thanks to the archives, the past is indomitable—as well as unpredictable, according to the Russian saying—it is that we need to value everything that history provides as documentary certainty. That is why it is so striking that on the last day of 2024 we learned that the government of Spain has denied the commemoration of the centenary of the Generation of ’27 (Lorca, Cernuda, Aleixandre, Alberti…) the declaration of Event of Exceptional Interest Public because it costs 185,000 euros from 2025 to 2027. Ridiculous. Surely it is because it was an initiative of the PP. They have not even admitted it to Congress. Then they will do more than a hundred events to talk to us about freedom and Franco, who have no qualms about turning such prominent roles and figures in our cultural history into mortar for the political wall of Cainism. We are talking about Lorca, yes. A respect.

Jesús García Calero