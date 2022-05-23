It has just ended Turin International Book Fair And Star Comics has announced many new works coming in the coming months. The publishing house has revealed that it will publish DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA COLORING BOOK – REDthe first of four volumes to be colored, by the end of 2022. Among the other novelties we find TOKYO ALIENS from Naoe, YUKO And OENthe two unique volumes of Ryoichi Ikegami, KIETA HATSUKOI from Wataru Hinekure And Arukoand finally the very Italian RABBIDS – LUMINYS QUEST vol. 1 from Mr Tan And Federica Di Meo.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

LIVE ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM THE INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR IN TURIN

The current edition of the Turin International Book Fair – the great event dedicated to the book in all its forms – sees Star Comics among the leading publishers. At hall 1, stand C40-D39until Monday 23 May you can find the best Star and Astra releases.

But that is not all. In fact, between panels, authors’ signature copies and live on Twitch, the Salone has given us and continues to give us moments of fun and insights on the latest releases. And just this afternoon, live on Twitch with AnimeClick.it, Kirio1984and to the popular author Federica Di Meo, we have unveiled some new announcements!

Here they are all below, with a final surprise dedicated to the Rabbids, the cute rabbits born from the video game spin-off Rayman by Ubisoft!

DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA COLORING BOOK – RED

Lovers of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA of all ages, here is a gem not to be missed!

The official volume of DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA to color. Your favorite characters from the series and the splendid plates of Koyoharu Gotouge sensei will accompany your creativity in a book of 80 pages!

The first of the 4 coloring books, currently available, awaits you at the end of 2022

DEMON SLAYER – KIMETSU NO YAIBA

COLORING BOOK – RED

by Koyoharu Gotouge

4 volumes, in progress

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

(temporary cover)

TOKYO ALIENS

Akira Gunji is a shy and clumsy student who dreams of following in the footsteps of his father, an esteemed policeman who passed away when he was little. One day he finds himself involved in a confrontation between an “alien” in the form of an elderly woman and Shou, Akira’s charming classmate and … police officer. Why are the police chasing aliens? What truths do they hide? Is peaceful coexistence with humans possible?

The curtain rises on the exciting and captivating series of NAOE, where science fiction and action mix together in the new revelation series of the magazine “G-Fantasy”!

TOKYO ALIENS

by Naoe

4 volumes, in progress

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

(temporary cover)

YUKO

During his long and dazzling career, the master Ryoichi Ikegami has had the opportunity to work with many of the best known and most influential Japanese screenwriters, giving life to many of the most appreciated masterpieces of the serial manga. At the same time, as a complete author he has never shied away from measuring himself with short stories, giving life to numerous small pearls to be rediscovered, characterized by decadent and morbid atmospheres and by an eroticism at the same time carnal and elegantly psychological. This volume collects twelve stories created between 1991 and 2000, selected by the author himself, and enhanced by an interview with him at the end of the volume, in which the master Ikegami talks to us about his inspirations and the creative process of his works.

YUKO

by Ryoichi Ikegami

single volume

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

(temporary cover)

OEN

Ryoichi Ikegami is certainly one of the best known masters of Japanese comics; but few know that, before joining the mainstream action series, the master Ikegami made his debut as an author gekiga. This volume collects nine stories made at the beginning of his career for the famous magazine “Garo”, which cast a frank and merciless gaze on humanity, without allowing space for either dreams or hope. These nine dark and oppressive frescoes show us how unhealthy loves can leave a terrible legacy of death and destruction; how social conventions can greedily devour people’s souls, cruelly consume their entire existence; how even the most beautiful appearances can hide terrible and dark intentions; as even in the most innocent and pure hearts evil can lurk, silent and lethal. And, above all, they remind us that human life is transient and impermanent, as fragile as the wings of a butterfly.

OEN

by Ryoichi Ikegami

single volume

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

(temporary cover)

KIETA HATSUKOI

Aoki is in love with his high school friend Hashimoto. One day, borrowing the eraser, he accidentally notices that on top of him there is the name of one of their classmates: Ida. The latter, seeing that Aoki has an eraser with her name written on it, believes that the boy is in love with him, misunderstanding her feelings!

Could this be just the beginning of a series of comical and sweet misunderstandings? The first mating season has just begun!

Finally one of the most loved and fun sentimental series of recent years arrives in Italy, which has literally overturned the rules of shojo manga!

KIETA HATSUKOI

by Wataru Hinekure, Aruko

8 volumes, in progress

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

(temporary cover)

RABBIDS – LUMINYS QUEST vol. 1

Guardians of Legend Arrive in Luminys!

Welcome to Luminys, a world where magic and its miraculous effects are available to everyone!

As the mighty sorcerer Carnage tries to steal the source of all this power, a mysterious prophecy begins to come true: the long-awaited guardians, destined to save Luminys, finally arrive at their destination. They are the Rabbids.

Will the cute rabbits be able to complete their difficult mission? Teo, Kimpa and the cyclops Leon, who have been sent to accompany them to the most remote places in this world, are determined to find out!

But there is no time to waste: the city of Northern Light is threatened by Carnage’s henchmen! An exciting adventurous shonen, written by Mr Tan (Adele Crudele) and drawn by Federica Di Meo (Somnia).

RABBIDS – LUMINYS QUEST vol. 1

by Mr Tan, Federica Di Meo

1 volume, in progress

In the comic shop, bookshop and online store

(temporary cover)

More details on the volumes announced above will be revealed in the coming months.