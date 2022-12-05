Rosary beads.- Two people dead and two injuredleft as a balance heavy vehicle crash this Sunday night.

The vehicles involved are a motorcycle, apparently a Bajaj brand, and a Chevrolet car, that circulated on the Caimanero-El Rosario state highway.

The events occurred at kilometer 31 + 700 In front of the El Caimanero boardwalkwhere a black Pulsar motorcycle collided with an Aveo car gray color of recent model, publishes the Directorate of Public Safety and Municipal Transit of Rosario.

At the scene of the events, the motorcyclist named Arthur “N” 17 years oldresiding in the union of Agua Verde, who minutes later he passed away when he was treated at the Rosario Integral Hospital. He suffered multiple fractures, it was specified.

Inside the Aveo car were injured a child under 4 years old and Eugenia “N”, 59 years oldwhile his companion, Ramón “N”, 60 years old, lost his life at the time of the accident.

These last people were said to have their address on Avenida Fransisco I. Madero, in the Valles del Ejido neighborhood, in the port of Mazatlán.

The type of injuries suffered by the women are not detailed.

Civil Protection medical services arrived at the scene to provide first aid and transfer the injured.

Elements of the Public Ministry of the common jurisdiction also attended, to take cognizance of the facts and release evidence.

After the legal autopsy, the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their relatives.