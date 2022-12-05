You have to wonder what has to happen in Zacatecas so that finally some authority decides that the population of that state cannot continue to be punished by criminal groups as it has been happening for months, actually years. last week was assassinated General José Silvestre Urzúa Padilla, National Guard Coordinator. Control judge Roberto Elías Martínez died yesterday that the day before he had been attacked with bullets when he was leaving his home and getting into his car in the Municipality of Guadalupe. The judge received two shots to the head.

At the same time there were clashes all these days in Jerez and in other parts of the state. So much the border of Zacatecas with San Luis Potosi as with Jalisco, are literally combat zones. Unfortunately, the cases of General Urzúa or Judge Martínez are not isolated: 50 police officers have been murdered in the state so far this year.

In Fresnillo, in Jerez, in the capital itself, not to mention the border areas with Jalisco and SLP, people live in fear in their own homes, some official surveys show that fear grips more than 90 percent of the population. The criminal groups are not only in dispute over a territory that does not produce drugs but where laboratories and warehouses can be installed and whose communications are key to connecting with the Pacific, the center and the north of the country, the fight on the border with San Luis Potosí (an entity that will end up following the same path as Zacatecas if we stick to the way in which violence is developing there), also implies the possibility of spreading from there to the Huastecas and the Gulf of Mexico.

But Zacatecas seems to be something more than the already complex fight between criminal groups. At the beginning of the year, when General Urzúa was appointed coordinator of the National Guard, the same person who was assassinated in strange circumstances (everything indicates that it was an ambush) in the municipality of Pinos (precisely on the border with SLP) an plan to regain security in the state that has been a failure. Not only has security not been recovered, but the violence continues to spread and seems unstoppable, the same as the murders, the extortion imposed as the norm in a good part of the state, and the kidnappings. Not to mention the femicides.

Of course it is not easy to control violence in states like Zacatecas. Nobody thinks so, but it is disconcerting that in eleven months no perceptible progress has been made, that there is not much more attention from the federal government, that there are no reactions to the assassination of an active general or a control judge.

It was said that after the assassination of General Urzúa, 600 members of the National Guard would be sent to Zacatecas. We do not see that the criminal dynamics have changed, nor that there has been a proportional reaction from the State forces to an action as brutal as the assassination of a brigadier general. Last week, without giving further details, it was said that the assassin of General Urzúa had died in a confrontation. It may be, but that was neither an isolated event nor was it the product of an individual action.

Killing a hit man in a confrontation is not equivalent to assassinating a General, who is also a commissioner of the National Guard. The blows must be directed at the commanders, the central structures of the criminal groups, any of them, because it has been proven that they have too many hitmen, and for these groups they are simply disposable. On the contrary, if the actions are not directed at the commanders, they become empowered, as is the case in Zacatecas and other parts of the country, and the fight against them becomes more complex and costly every day.

In all of this, a doubt also hovers: does the federal government not want to enter with the firmness that the situation demands because the brother of Senator Ricardo Monreal, David, governs there (who is far from having Ricardo’s political talent) and is one of the political strongholds of the senator from Morena? I do not know. As we said, a year ago, with David Monreal already in power, the Plan Zacatecas II plan was announced, a program, it was said, aimed at reducing the high criminal figures. More than 1,900 soldiers and 1,600 members of the National Guard were deployed in the entity to reinforce security. The day that General Urzúa was killed, a year had been celebrated since the implementation of that plan. The failure of the same had as a corollary that murder.

We recommend you read:

Politics and worse

Blow to the sofomes

Four years and silence on the death of Erika Alonso!

No lockdowns

Monreal made a wrong bet with Va for Mexico; now the party of him or a PARM

cauduro

Rafael Cauduro, one of the most important artists of contemporary Mexico, creator of innumerable works and the extraordinary murals of the building of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, died this weekend. Cauduro always seemed to me a simply admirable painter. The murals of the Court are terrible, an expression of the shame, shortcomings and challenges that justice still faces in Mexico. But the rest of his work, loaded with enormous realism and often enormous sensuality, is overwhelming. The retrospective exhibition of Cauduro that had recently been set up (I don’t know if it is still on display, I hope so) in San Ildefonso, managed to bring together a good part of his work and confirms the quality of this artist who had already been very ill for several years and who died this weekend in Cuernavaca. Cauduro was one of the great artists of contemporary Mexico. Hopefully that’s how it’s recognized.

#Zacatecas #story