Starfield will allow users to buy bases, ships and even homeswith lots of mortgage to pay where the purchase has been deferred: this is revealed by an image of the game popped online in which the possibility of taking a house with a loan is mentioned.

As reported yesterday, Starfield could also include a disease system and thus complete the range of possibilities and interactions available to players, placing itself on the same level as a real simulation from this point of view.

What emerges from the latest information on the Bethesda title is that we will be able to carry on one space careerwhatever its legitimacy, and spend the money earned in the way we deem most appropriate.

In short, there will be a lot of irons in the fire and the recent presentation of the gameplay of Starfield has really convinced many people of the goodness as well as the great ambitions of this project.