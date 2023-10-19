Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:25



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 2023/24 season has just begun in the Ciudad Jardín municipal field with two bad news. Two Efesé youth footballers have already suffered cruciate tears, a serious and long-term injury that the club has already publicly reported on social networks.

The first to be injured was Pablo Sánchez, a Juvenil B player, during a training session in the recruitment tests. Last weekend history repeated itself, this time with Iker Sáez. This Juvenil C boy had to retire injured practically in the first minutes of the game, just a few weeks after signing for Efesé from Torre Pacheco.

All the bases of the Albinegro team have had their headquarters in the Juan Ángel Zamora in Ciudad Jardín since 2016. The artificial grass of this facility supports around six hundred games each season and has not been replaced for more than a decade. There are also rusty fences and bleachers in poor condition. For now, this year Efesé has managed to get the División de Honor out of there.