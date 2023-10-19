war israelA member of a team of journalists has been killed during shelling by Israeli forces. This is reported by the Lebanese army. Israel is said to have targeted a group of seven media representatives. A second person was reportedly injured. And statements from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant suggest a ground invasion could be imminent. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
