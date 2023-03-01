Former counselor Manuel Cervera, during his statement in the trial of the ‘Gürtel case’, this Wednesday, on a monitor of the National Court. JJ Galvez

Manuel Cervera and Luis Rosado, former advisers of Francisco Camps in the Generalitat Valenciana, have distanced themselves from the Gürtel plot this Wednesday, during the trial hosted by the National Court on the alleged landing of the corrupt network in the community at the hands of the former president regional. The two former senior PP officials, who held the Health portfolio in the regional government and whom the Prosecutor’s Office implicates in the rigging of contracts, have denied that they intervened in favor of the companies of Francisco Correa, Pablo Crespo and Álvaro Pérez, alias the whiskers. “I never met Álvaro Pérez [representante de la Gürtel en Valencia]; I never spoke to him; and I never had a coffee with him ”, Cervera insisted to the court.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor maintains that the two former senior PP officials intervened to award a company involved in the plot, Orange Market, the organization of an act on the expansion of the Hospital Clínico de Valencia, as well as the preparation of a promotional video for said event. , held on February 19, 2008 and attended by then President Camps. At that time, Cervera was the counsellor, and Rosado, managing director of the Valencian Health Agency.

According to the public prosecutor’s office and investigating judge José de la Mata, the Gürtel leaders “arranged” with Rosado to grant them these jobs, the cost of which exceeded 47,000 euros. The accusation points out that the “superior coordination of the invoices and their payment corresponded” to the counselor, who “prompted the decisions and gave instructions on the choice of the company, moving the will” of various general directorates, which depended on the Valencian Health Agency. For this, he allegedly had the help of Cervera.

—Who came up with the idea of ​​organizing this act? —The representative of the public ministry has launched.

-I have no idea. The acts were given to me —Cervera responded bluntly.

—At some point, did you receive any indication or suggestion, directly or indirectly, from Camps that you had to contract with Álvaro Pérez’s companies? —The former regional president’s lawyer asked him later.

-None. Not at all —answered the ex-counselor.

Cervera, who did not want to agree with Anticorruption, has stated that he “had no contracting capacity”: “I neither proposed acts nor organized them,” he added. He has also said that, before the act under suspicion, he viewed the video that was going to be projected. “Camps, like all presidents, are very jealous of themselves. And my only concern was that if I was in the video once, he had to be in ten. Because, if not, he would be angry with me ”, he added, before denying that he gave orders to contract with Orange Market and any friendly relationship with El Bigotes. “When he went to party events [como uno más], I saw a man with an impressive mustache, whose name was Álvaro. and when i went counselor and I happened to be in the front row at the events, he approached me and told me that he was Álvaro. But I never met him; I never spoke to him; and I never had coffee with him. And at no time did I receive it.”

Statement by Luis Rosado, former Minister of Health in the Valencian Community, in the trial of the ‘Gürtel case’, this Wednesday.

The statements by Cervera and Rosado come after Alicia de Miguel, a former Minister of Social Welfare, denied any involvement in the plot on Tuesday. The former senior PP official dumped all her responsibility on her chief of staff and insisted that she was not in charge of contracting the acts: “I have never seen an invoice in my life,” she told the judges. The Prosecutor’s Office does not request prison sentences for the three ex-consellersbut sentences of up to nine years of disqualification for prevarication.

The oral hearing will continue this Thursday with the interrogations of more defendants: there are still six. According to the calendar provided by the National Court, Camps will be the last to testify and will close this initial phase of the trial, before witnesses begin to file before the court. The Prosecutor’s Office requests two and a half years in prison for the former president for fraud and prevarication. The leaders of the plot have pointed to the former head of the regional government as the route of entry of the corrupt network into the community.