Sheree Spencer and her husband, Richard, have been together since 2000. They have three children and have been together for more than 20 years. For those close to him they were an ordinary couple, until he decided to raise his voice and confess that he has been a victim of abuse for most of that twenty years.

This was stated before the Crown Court, a court of England and Wales, an area in which he testified how it was kicked, slapped, bitten, spat on and denigrated on several occasions at the hands of his wife.

The woman admitted to the jury having presented coercive and controlling behavior between January 2016 and June 2021, with 2020 being the year in which her husband was mistreated with more violence, according to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’.

They were residents of the Bubwith sector, in the county of Yorkshire (England), where Richard suffered several harassments on behalf of his wife, who was a compulsive drinker. She drank three bottles of wine a day.

There were several incidents, but one of the most serious was when she hit him with a bottle of wine, an issue that left him with serious injuries to his ear and elbow. On another occasion he grabbed him by the throat, making it difficult for him to breathe.

You’re not a fucking man. I want you out of my life

He also hit him, again with a bottle of wine, on the head, which required medical attention and stitches. And there was an incident when she lunged at him with a knife, leaving a two-centimeter wound.

There were 43 photographs taken by Richard, which confirmed the abuse by his partner, presented to the authorities.

Besides, he was the victim of verbal and psychological abuse, forcing him to distance himself from his friends and family. She would say things like: “You’re not a fucking man. I want you out of my life” and threatened to accuse him to the police of being an abuser.

According to the British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, it was a social worker who noticed the terrible situation in which Richard lived who reported his case to the authorities.

After hearing the entire body of evidence, Judge Kate Rayfield assured that significant psychological damage was caused: “There is a history of violence and abuse against the same victim“; which is why Spencer was sentenced to four years in prison.

