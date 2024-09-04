In Dagestan, 2 PPS officers were detained in connection with the beating to death of a SVO fighter

In Dagestan, two more police officers have been detained on suspicion of beating to death 48-year-old participant of the special military operation (SVO) from Makhachkala Akhmed Dzhabrailov. This is reported by Base.

According to the publication, we are talking about the PPS officers who used force against Dzhabrailov. They are currently with investigators, and investigative actions are being carried out with them.

Earlier, another security officer was detained in the same case – the commander of the patrol and guard service police regiment of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Makhachkala Department. A criminal case was opened against him under Part 4 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting through negligence in the death of the victim”) and Part 3 of Article 286 (“Abuse of official authority with the use of violence, special means and causing grave consequences”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The victim, Dzhabrailov, was detained and taken to the police station on July 9 after running around the roof with a knife while intoxicated. At some point, the SVO fighter felt ill and lay down on the floor. At first, the operatives tried to give him water, and a few minutes later, one of them pressed the detainee with his knee. When the victim began to resist, four police officers began to hold him down. Two of them stood on his back, and the rest beat the man with a stun gun.