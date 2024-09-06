Pop superstar Taylor Swift attended the NFL opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. The 34-year-old appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday to cheer on her partner Travis Kelce. Kelce plays for the Chiefs and wants to win the third Super Bowl in a row with the team this season. No team in the Super Bowl era has ever achieved that.
Rumors that surfaced on game day that Kelce and Swift would split up in September and that a contract was already in place were denied on Thursday by Full Scope, the company that handles Kelce’s PR affairs. The documents that were temporarily shared online were a fake and the matter was being pursued legally.
Swift had started watching Chiefs games in the stadium last season. With Swift in the audience, the Chiefs had a record of ten wins and three losses last season. After a concert in Tokyo, the singer had traveled as quickly as possible to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. This had brought her criticism for the carbon footprint of her travels.
Kelce has also been constantly on the move recently. During the offseason, the sports star was often in the stands at his girlfriend’s concerts. In London, he even performed on stage with her.
