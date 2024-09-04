Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, final at the US Open 2024

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori are in the final of the 2024 US Open in mixed doubles. A historic result because no Italian couple had ever achieved it in the history of the Slams. A feat that comes in a super season for both.

Vavassori was a finalist in men’s doubles at the Australian Open and Ronald Garros with Simone Bolelli.

Sara Errani won the Italian Internationals in Rome with Jasmine Paolini and reached the final of the French clay-court Slam (the two Italians beaten by Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova). Errani-Paolini then they won a gold medal beautiful and exciting at Paris Olympics 2024.

Us Open 2024, Errani-Vavassori in the mixed doubles final, first Italians ever

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the history of Italian tennisthey are the first Italian pair to reach a mixed doubles Slam final in the history of tennis. US Open 2024 the couple eliminated the Americans in the semi-finals Tyra Grant and Aleksandar Kovacevic pit’s 6-3, 7-5.

Us Open 2024, Errani-Vavassori in the final: the opponents of the Italian mixed doubles

Errani-Vavassori are preparing for the final of the US Open where they will challenge for the title the pair formed by Taylor Townsend and Donald Youngwho eliminated the number 8 seeds, Indonesian Aldila Sutjadi and Indian Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4. For Sara Errani this is the 11th Slam final of her career (one in singles, at Roland Garros in 2012, and nine in doubles, five of which won), for Andrea Vavassori this is the third major final of the season (after the Australian Open and Roland Garros alongside Simone Bolelli).

Tennis: US Open, Errani and Vavassori for history, bookies bet on Italian mixed doubles triumph

Italy is once again in the final of a tennis Slam. Waiting for Jannik Sinner (this year winner of theAustralian Open), Italian tennis will be the protagonist for the first time in the final of the mixed doubles of a Major with the pair formed by Sarah Errani And Andrea Vavassori.

For the Italian tennis player – who has already won every slam in women’s doubles – would be the icing on the cake. What do the bookmakers? According to the experts at Planetwin365 and William Hill, the Italian pair is favored at 1.57 against the Americans Taylor Townsend and Donald Young, offered as winners at 2.25.

From the round of 16 to the semi-finals Errani and Vavassori did not leave any sets to their opponents and the 2-0 victory for the Italians is the most likely hypothesis with odds of 2.37, while 2-1 pays 4, the same value as the 2-0 for the USA; finally, 2-1 for Townsend-Young is played at 5.