Two months from the end of US Title 42, the amount of migrants in transit in Ciudad Juárezone of the main points of the northern border of Mexico, has been reduced from 25,000 to 5,000, as estimated by the shelters. However, there are signs of a return to normality.



He Father Francisco Javier Buenodirector of the House of the Migrant in Ciudad Juárez, pointed to efe that we can no longer speak of a migratory crisis, but of a migratory reality that requires coordination between all levels of government and humanitarian groups.

“There is still talk of a migration crisis, but as a city we already have to talk about the reality of migration that we are experiencing. Because it is no longer so much a question that in two months it will go down, in three years it will go down, but rather a question that this migration situation will stay with us,” said the father.

May 11 was the last day of Title 42, a 38-month US policy to immediately remove migrants. with the argument of the covid-19 pandemic.

But President Joe Biden replaced this measure with Title 8, the norm that has historically governed migration, and greater restrictions on legal asylum.

Title 42 was a US policy to expel migrants immediately. (Archive) Photo: EFE/Abrahan Pineda-Jacome

Therefore, Father Bueno asked “to be aware of how people are moving” now.

“So right now, what is the specific need of migrants? To have a safe place, where they feel welcome, with high-speed internet, where they can receive the necessary help, because what we provide is not only assistance, it is not only shelter and food, but it is an integral aid”, he indicated.

Migration fluctuation in Mexico

What happens at the border shows that the flow of migrants crossing Mexican territory to the United States is increasing again, despite an initial drop following the end of Title 42 in May, as pointed out by International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Mexico to efe last month.

The director of the Casa del Migrante in Juárez recalled that from 2022 to May 12, 2023, the authorities and humanitarian associations estimated an average amount constant of 25,000 migrants in Ciudad Juárez.

During the second week of May, prior to the end of Title 42, migrants stationed themselves in front of several of the gates of the border wall, awaiting their arrest and transfer to detention centers in the United States to begin an immigration process.

In the following two weeks, the number of migrants in Juárez dropped to 2,500 migrants, but before the beginning of June the increase began in two senses: both those who had crossed the gates without an immigration appointment and were now being deported from the United States, as well as those who continued to arrive from the south.

Migrants line up to get documentation to transit the country. Photo: EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco

“Right now it is estimated that we exceed 5,000 migrants, we are again talking about a fairly large number,” said the parish priest.

He said that the soup kitchens where humanitarian associations serve migrants are receiving returnees from the United States, but it is unknown how many have been deported.

