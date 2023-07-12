Humanitarian aid | Russia suspended UN-supported humanitarian aid to Syria with its veto

Russia’s own proposal for a shorter extension to the aid agreement did not get enough votes in the UN.

Bounds humanitarian aid to Syria was not continued at the UN Security Council meeting in New York, news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

The Security Council was supposed to extend the humanitarian aid agreement that expired on Monday, but Russia’s actions prevented it.

The humanitarian operation, which has been running since 2014, has taken food, medicine and shelter from Turkey across the border into rebel-held northwestern Syria.

Aid agreement continuation in your mind after Russia blocked with its veto a proposal in which the operations would have been extended for 9 months.

The Council then voted on a proposal supported by Russia, in which the aid would have been extended for 6 months. However, Russia did not get enough votes for its proposal.

Before the vote on the Russian-backed proposal, Russia’s UN ambassador Vasili Nebenzja hinted that relief operations could no longer be salvaged.

“If our proposal is not supported, we might as well end the cross-border agreement,” Nebenzja said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield called Russia’s decision to use the veto a “complete atrocity”.

Many member countries of the Security Council, such as the United States, Britain and France, would have been in favor of extending the aid for another year.

of the UN the aid route from Turkey to Syria, which was open by agreement, has met more than 80 percent of the needs of the residents of the region. Through it, supplies from chickpeas to diapers and blankets have been brought to the locals.

Aid transports can no longer be continued along the route after the contract has ended.

The Syrian government has criticized aid transports and said they violate the country’s sovereignty, i.e. the right to self-determination. Russia has repeated the Syrian regime’s message.

According to Russia and Syria, more aid should be brought from inside Syria, but this has raised concerns among locals. It is feared that the distribution of food aid will then come under the control of the administration.

Following the catastrophic earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border in February, the Syrian regime agreed to receive additional aid through two new border crossings. These aid routes are open at least until August.