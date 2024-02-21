Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City witnessed a new episode of violence on Tuesday night, when two men were seriously injured after being shot while eating tacos.

The events occurred around 8:00 p.m., when the victims were at a post near the Tequila Museumenjoying the night in the emblematic square located in the Cuauhtémoc Mayor's Office.

At one point, two individuals on a motorcycle approached and opened fire indiscriminately, firing at least 10 shots at those present.

The emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and transferred the injured to the Balbuena General Hospital, located in the Venustiano Carranza Mayor's Office, where they received urgent medical attention.

The quick intervention of the authorities allowed the victims to be transported alive, despite the severity of their injuries.

However, the attackers managed to escape from the scene before the police could arrest them, fleeing on the motorcycle on which they arrived.

This incident has once again put the authorities and the population on alert about the growing wave of violence in the area.

Plaza Garibaldi has been the scene of other violent episodes in the past, such as the murder of six people in a chelería in September 2018.

At the moment, the exact causes of the attack and the identity of the attackers are unknown.

The authorities continue to investigate the case and have called for citizen collaboration to clarify what happened and bring those responsible to justice.