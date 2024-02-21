Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori reached the quarterfinals in the Doha tournament

Finland's tennis number one Emil Ruusuvuori will face the Russian next.

Finland in tennis Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the quarterfinals of the Doha ATP tournament with a convincing game. He defeated Australia in the second round of the singles on Wednesday by Christopher O'Connell by 6–3, 6–3.

Last year Ruusuvuori lost to O'Connell in the Dubai tournament. Now the matches between the duo are tied 1–1.

In the first set of the match in Doha, Ruusuvuori broke O'Connell's pass on his second pass. Ruusuvuori secured the set win with a through pass.

In the second set, Ruusuvuori broke O'Connell's pass three times, but also lost one of his own. He decided the set and match victory with a pass break on the sixth match point.

On the world list Ruusuvuori, ranked 43rd, will meet a Russian playing under a neutral flag in the quarterfinals by Karen Hatshanovwho is ranked second in the tournament and 17th in the world ranking.