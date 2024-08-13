Ciudad Juarez.– Two men were arrested in possession of a rifle and fentanyl pills on Monday afternoon, reported the spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) Adrián Sánchez.

The official said that police were conducting surveillance patrols on Sierra Madre Oriental and Querétaro streets in Colinas de Juárez, where they noticed that the occupants of a blue 2010 Ford Fusion were driving erratically and they were stopped to receive a warning.

During a preventive inspection, the agents located a .22 caliber rifle in the vehicle, in addition to 74 useful cartridges of the same caliber and 15 more .380 caliber cartridges, as well as a package with a pound of crystal meth and 15 fentanyl pills, proceeding with their arrest.

Miguel Ángel MC, 35, and Héctor Manuel AC, 39, were taken to the South Station and later brought before the federal Public Prosecutor’s Office.