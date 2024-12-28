The cybersecurity business will gain extraordinary strength during 2025 until it becomes a sector of activity completely separate from computing. According to the experts consulted, its impact on the economy is so high and its global economic volume is so considerable (around 190.4 billion in 2023 and 298.5 billion in 2028, according to Markets and Markets estimates), that cybersecurity can rub shoulders with other established industries.

With a view to the new year, Experts from the cybersecurity firm Eset point out a handful of major global trends that will have their impact in Spain. For now, Ransomware will continue to cause headaches for companies and institutions after establishing itself last year as one of the prominent actors in the ecosystem. According to Jakub Sousek, ESET Senior Malware Researcherbe aware of “EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) killer” resources that try to disable advanced security solutions.

Thus, in 2025, these tools are expected to be more sophisticated and difficult to detect, evidencing the continuous effort of cybercriminals to overcome protection barriers. As expected, artificial intelligence is emerging as a double-edged sword in security matters. “Anticipating a geopolitical shift in 2025, Juraj Jánošík, ESET Head of Automated Systems and Intelligent Solutionsforesees the possible deregulation of social networks and technology companies, which could lead to a decrease in the quality of content and an increase in spam, scams and phishing campaigns generated by AI, something we have already observed in 2024 ” .

At the same time, according to Jánošík, “Low-quality content could also attract vulnerable users in disinformation campaigns and in propaganda amplifiers. Additionally, “attackers could take advantage of open source GPT models, using data from hijacked accounts to imitate communication styles and carry out more convincing scams, such as family emergency scams.”

Mass theft of information will also occupy those responsible for cybersecurity along with the rise of mobile threats, with new attack techniques on Android and iOS, evading traditional shields. These attacks distribute malicious apps that impersonate legitimate banking entities to steal credentials.passwords and authentication codes”.