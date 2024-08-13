Mechanism that triggers gluten reaction discovered. A team of researchers, doctors and engineers from McMaster University (Ontario) has found – thanks to a model of the epithelium reconstructed in the laboratory – where and how the immune response to gluten begins. The study published in ‘Grastroenterology’ may also pave the way for new therapies for celiac disease.

According to the study, “the internal lining of the intestine plays an active role in the inflammatory response to gluten.” Until now, it was assumed that the inflammatory response responsible for celiac disease was limited to the intestinal wall and involved only the cells of the immune system. However, the new study has revealed a much more complex picture. The prevalence of celiac disease in Italy is estimated at around 1% (ISS data), and it has been calculated that in the Italian population the total number of celiacs is around 600,000, compared to the over 251,000 diagnosed to date.

Using cells from celiac patients and genetically modified mice, the research team developed “three-dimensional models of the epithelium lining the intestine, known as organoids. These models allowed researchers to analyze the effects of specific molecules under controlled conditions, which is difficult to do in the complex intestinal environment of living organisms.”