Two men, aged 39 and 48 and of Spanish nationality, were arrested for allegedly having committed two robberies with force in Alcantarilla and in a district of Murcia. The men have a record that includes more than 60 arrests for crimes of the same nature as well as for other reasons.

The criminal acts now attributed to him took place between August 22 and 29. The first of them occurred in a home in Alcantarilla, where the person in charge of caring for an elderly man heard noises inside the home around three in the morning. When he got up to check the origin of these sounds, he ran into one of the alleged perpetrators leaving the room of the owner of the house. He carried with him different valuable objects and money that he had found in that room.

The octogenarian’s daughter reported the case to the National Police and declared that the thief locked the door of the house from the outside so that the employee could not chase him. Immediately afterwards, the caregiver entered the man’s room, where he remained asleep. However, the space was completely messy and she could see that some effects were missing.

The investigation determined that the alleged perpetrators took the key to the property by taking it directly from a pants pocket through the window. To do this, while one of the detainees monitored the area, the other seized the key using an elongated object.

Second robbery



The agents learned that those now arrested had committed a second robbery in a district of Murcia. On this occasion, they entered the plot of a house and took an Asian shepherd puppy. The dog, which was injured during the theft, was later recovered thanks to citizen collaboration.

The National Police managed to find the identity of those involved, so they proceeded to arrest them. These were placed at the disposal of the Court on duty in Murcia, which decreed the immediate entry into prison of one of them.