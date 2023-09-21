Dhe young iPhone generation with version number 15 is now on sale, and we have taken a look at the flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We have explained the differences to its siblings in another article. It starts at 1,450 euros with 256 gigabytes of memory and costs 1,950 euros in the top configuration with one gigabyte, so it is slightly cheaper than last year’s model. If you order it now, you can expect delivery by the end of November.

Only the Pro Max is the first iPhone to have a telephoto lens with a prism, which redirects the light several times and thus creates the required distance between the individual lenses. This happens inside the housing, so unlike a compact camera, no optics come out of the device.