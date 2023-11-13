ZTwo new towers of the Sagrada Família in Barcelona in northeastern Spain were illuminated for the first time on Sunday evening. Archbishop Juan José Omella had previously ceremonially consecrated the two 135-meter-high towers, whose construction was completed in September. The tops of all four evangelist towers then glowed impressively in the dark for the first time. The world-famous basilica by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí has ​​been under construction for 141 years and is the most visited landmark in Barcelona.

The two new towers are dedicated to the evangelists Matthew and John, and their tops are decorated with huge white figures of a man and an eagle. The other two Evangelist Towers, dedicated to the Evangelists Luke and Mark and bearing a bull and a lion at the top, were completed in 2022.

The 172.5 meter high main tower is still under construction

With the completion of the two Evangelist towers, the construction of the Sagrada Família is slowly approaching completion. However, the 172.5 meter high main tower, which is said to be dedicated to Jesus Christ, is still under construction. Gaudí began building his church in 1882 without a building permit. He worked tirelessly on his work until he was hit by a tram in June 1926 and died.



For the first time, the tops of all four Evangelist towers shine.

The basilica was actually supposed to be completed by the 100th anniversary of Gaudí’s death in 2026 – but construction work was temporarily interrupted during the corona pandemic and was severely delayed. “If we don’t have another problem as big as the pandemic, the Sagrada Família will be finished in a maximum of ten years,” the president of its board of directors, Esteve Camps, told the local newspaper “La Vanguardia” on Sunday.

The basilica is and remains a tourist magnet: last year, almost 3.8 million visitors visited the “eternally unfinished”. According to Catalan media, this resulted in revenue of a good 100 million euros in 2022. That was about the same as before the corona pandemic, although the number of visitors in 2022 was still around 20 percent lower than in 2019.







The money to complete the construction comes exclusively from donations and entrance fees. Because of Corona, for example, in 2021 they only had a budget of 17 million euros. According to estimates by the construction company, the life’s work of the legendary Gaudí (1852-1926) will require a total of around 400 million euros to complete.

The church north of the old town, built by Pope Benedict XVI in 2010. Consecrated as a basilica, it is, along with the palatial Alhambra Castle in Granada, southern Spain, the most visited attraction in Spain. The sacred building combines the styles of neo-Gothic and modern. The church has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2005.