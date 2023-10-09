A father and his son were killed in a light plane crash in South Australia, according to local media reported on Monday. South Australian State Police confirmed that a 50-year-old pilot died after midnight after being transferred to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in critical condition after the accident.

The pilot’s son, 24, died at the scene of the accident on Sunday evening. The two were on board a Cessna light aircraft when the plane struck power lines and crashed in a field near the small town of Crystal Brook, about 200 kilometers north of Adelaide. Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau arrived at the scene on Monday to confirm the cause of the accident.