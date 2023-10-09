Monday, October 9, 2023
Awards | The recipient of the “Nobel” in economics will be found out today

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 8, 2023
in World Europe
Awards | The recipient of the "Nobel" in economics will be found out today

The award is officially called the Swedish Central Bank’s Economics Prize in memory of Alfred Nobel.

Today the winner of the so-called Nobel Prize in economics is announced. The Nobel in Economics is not officially a Nobel Prize, because it is not Alfred Nobel founded by himself. The Nobel Foundation has been awarding it since 1969.

The award is officially called the Swedish Central Bank’s Economics Prize in memory of Alfred Nobel.

They received the award last year Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig on research on banks and financial crises.

Finn Bengt Holmström received the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2016 together with the Professor of Economics by Oliver Hart with.

The award recipient will be announced at 12:45 Finnish time.

