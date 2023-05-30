Two F-15 fighters belonging to the Israeli Air Force fired six bombs at targets in the vicinity of Syrian Damascus, two of which were shot down by the Buk anti-aircraft missile system. This was announced by Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, on Monday, May 29,

“At 23:45 on May 28, two IDF F-15 tactical fighters from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights attacked targets in the vicinity of the city of Damascus with six GBU-39 guided bombs. The duty air defense forces of the armed forces of the SAR from the Russian-made Buk-M2E complexes shot down two bombs, ”Gurinov said at the briefing.

According to him, two warehouses were damaged as a result of the impact. There were no casualties.

In addition, in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day, three shelling of positions of government troops by terrorist groups was recorded. So, in the province of Idlib, there was one shelling, in the province of Latakia – two. As a result of the shelling, a Syrian soldier was killed.

As it became known on the night of Monday, May 29, Israeli Air Force aircraft launched rocket attacks on the outskirts of Damascus. Syrian air defenses hit several missiles while repelling the attack.

On May 1, one soldier was killed and seven more people were injured as a result of rocket attacks by Israeli Air Force aircraft on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

On April 29, Israel attacked the Syrian Homs with missiles. The country’s air defense facilities protected the city from enemy missiles.

On April 27, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya condemned the increase in the number of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2023 and the lack of response from the leadership of the international organization to these actions.

Syria and Israel have been at war since 1948, when the independence of Israel was declared. In 1967, during the Six Day War, Israel occupied part of the Golan Heights, which had belonged to Syria since 1944.

In 1981, the Israeli Parliament unilaterally asserted Israeli sovereignty over them. Periodically, the parties made attempts to achieve peace, but to no avail.