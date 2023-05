He poured alcohol on his wife, especially on her face and hair, in their home in via Cadorna in Galatone, in the province of Lecce, and then set her on fire. She also stabbed her with a stab at her navel and right side. The police are investigating the episode.

Currently the woman, who has just had time to report what had happened to the doctors, is hospitalized in intensive care where she has been intubated.