Saturday, August 26, 2023, 20:43



Updated 9:38 p.m.

Two men suffered stab wounds, on the afternoon of this Saturday, in altercations registered in the pachequera district of Lo Ferro and in Las Torres de Cotillas, according to sources from Emergencies. The first, whose injuries were not serious, was injured in a fight between Moroccans with a broken bottle.

The second attack occurred shortly after five in the afternoon, on D’Estoup street in Las Torres de Cotillas. The injured man, whose condition was not disclosed, was transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. The Civil Guard arrested the alleged perpetrator of the attack, which caused a deep injury to his arm.