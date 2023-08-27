The consequences of the accident involving Charles Leclerc in the final round of qualifying at Zandvoort were much greater than initially assumed.

Although the impact against the barriers was at a relatively low speed, the angle of the impact was not the most fortunate, damaging both the chassis and the gearbox. After a careful analysis carried out by the Scuderia technicians in the late afternoon, it emerged that both needed to be replaced.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

For the team, this is a considerable surplus of work, considering that already after the FP3 session it was necessary to replace the power unit (again on Leclerc’s car) due to some parameters which highlighted a situation at risk for the stability of the motor.

There will be no penalties to be served on the starting grid, as the gearbox will be replaced with one already used in previous races, as happened in the case of the power unit, which the team plans to recover anyway.