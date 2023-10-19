Thursday, October 19, 2023, 2:11 p.m.



Two passenger cars and a truck have been involved in a spectacular traffic accident on the A-33 highway, in the section between the municipalities of Yecla and Jumilla. Two people have been injured as a result of the accident. These are the driver of the truck and the driver of one of the cars involved.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. this Thursday at kilometer 46 of the highway. The causes of the collision between the two cars and the truck, which was loaded with drums with orange juice and ended up overturned on the road, are unknown. For their part, the two passenger cars were damaged. The driver of the truck and the driver of one of the cars were trapped inside their vehicles until firefighters were able to free them.

Members of the Yecla Local Police, the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium were sent to the scene to free the trapped people, and two medical units from the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management 061. The health personnel attended to the scene of the accident to the two injured, a 49-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, who were transferred to the Virgen del Castillo de Yecla Hospital. His status has not been revealed.