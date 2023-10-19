Streamer JSR_’s pet Shiba Inu, Peanut Butter, will become the first ever dog to speedrun a game during Awesome Games Done Quick in January 2024.

Peanut Butter will speedrun Gyromite, a puzzle platformer released on the NES which uses the Robotic Operating Buddy accessory. Peanut Butter uses a custom controller and you can see him in action by completing the game in 25 minutes and 29 seconds on Youtube.

As you can see in the video, JSR_ directs Peanut Butter to press buttons and gives him a reward for doing so. “This took years of training,” JSR_ said, adding that no assistance, autofire, macro, or states were used.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Should you buy the PlayStation 5 Slim?Watch on YouTube

The speedrun category Peanut Butter is listed under for AGDQ is Dog Assistance, the first and hopefully not the last submission we’ll see for pets.

In a short trailer Created by JSR_ to celebrate Peanut Butter’s AGDQ debut, we can see the pup enjoys playing and throwing around his stuffed toys when he’s not working hard in training.

JSR_ will be speedrunning at AGDQ 2024 himself, with a 40 minute slot for an Any% run of Castlevania 3: Dracula’s Curse on the Famicom.