Even better than Melbourne

It was since the last Australian Grand Prix that the Haas did not conquer a double placing in the points, in that case with a 10th and 8th place on the Melbourne circuit. At the Red Bull Ring, the US team not only managed to repeat this top-10 performance, but also improved their finishing order. At the end of an exceptional performance by the two drivers, in a race finale characterized by twists and turns, Nico Hulkenberg he closed in sixth positionestablishing his and the team’s best result of the season, while Kevin Magnussen he crossed the finish line8th place.

Overtaking on the Alpine

A performance that coincides with the best of this championship also for the Danish driver, and which also allows Haas to take a significant step forward in the Constructors’ standings too, with the American team returning to the seventh place after losing it last week to theAlpinenow spaced out by 10 points.

Unexpected result

A memorable weekend therefore for Haas, as can be seen from the words of Hulkenbergin his final year with the team before moving to Sauber next year: “It was an incredible raceespecially in the finale, when it became very intense – commented the German – in the last two laps it was difficult to keep Perez behind. He passed, but at turn 3 I took the DRS, which obviously put me back in front. I’m very happy, they are double points for the team and this is a great help. I didn’t expect itan extraordinary team performance, and I think it is now the confirmation that in midfield, on all types of track, we are competitive, we can fight, and this is really good news”.

Immediate concentration on Silverstone

More contained emotions, at least in the statements, on the part of Magnussenwhich nevertheless underlines the excellent work done by the team: “It was a quiet weekend: two qualifying sessions without traffic, two good pit stops in the race and the strategy was right: I couldn’t have asked for anything better. We can’t count on this result because Silverstone is a difficult track, but this brings us back to P7 in the Constructors’ Championship and that makes me very happy for the whole team.”