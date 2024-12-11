Apple TV+ is the platform streaming of original content from Applelaunched in November 2019 in Spain and the rest of the world. Since its inception, it has stood out for its commitment to exclusive productions that have achieved success and recognition in record time.

Until now, access to the service was limited to branded devices or through its application on smart televisions or other platforms. But Apple just signed a historic agreement with Movistar in Spain.

Apple TV+ and Movistar join forces: this is what their agreement brings

Apple has signed a historic agreement with Movistar, becoming the first operator in Spain to integrate Apple TV+ within your offer. Starting December 20, customers of miMovistar’s Total Fiction package will be able to enjoy the complete Apple TV+ catalog without having to pay additional amount. In addition, Movistar will include a selection of movies from Apple’s catalog on one of its channels, strengthening its content offering.

The Total Fiction package, which will be necessary to access this content, It has a monthly price of 16 euros, added to the 12 euros of the basic subscription to Movistar Plus+, which brings the total cost to 28 euros per month. However, starting January 13, this package will increase its price by 3 euros.

Among the series and movies that will be available are hits such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Foundation and movies like Napoleon. Documentaries will also feature prominently, including Real Madrid: until the end and E.Messi’s World Cup: the rise of the legend.





With this alliance, Apple and Movistar hit the table of the streaming panorama in Spainmaking the exclusive Apple TV+ catalog accessible to a much wider audience.

Through the Movistar app you can enjoy all the content, whether you are from iOS or of Android and even, according to several analysts, an Apple TV+ application could also arrive that is compatible with Android phonesbut these are still just rumors.