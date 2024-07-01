If you are interested in purchasing the Collection, simply click on this address . Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available at incredible price of only 15.18 euros (12.44 euros + VAT). Let us remember as always that it is about the Microsoft Store version of the game .

Good news for all shooter fans: in the last few hours, in fact, it has been available on Instant Gaming Halo: The Master Chief Collection with an excellent 62% discount compared to the original list price suggested by the manufacturing company.

The details of the Collection

The Collection in question includes well 6 titles in the seriesincluding respectively Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and finally Halo 4, thus ensuring you hundreds and hundreds of hours of fun.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

For some time now the Collection has undergone significant optimization in its PC version, finally supporting the 4K resolution, 60 frames per second and (of course) the option of mouse and keyboard.

Many of the titles included in the Collection include various options for ultrawide monitor support and/or uncapped frame rates. In addition to the single-player campaign of the respective titles, you can play the multiplayer mode, with all maps and game modes. For further details on the game, please refer to our review.