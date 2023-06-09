Two girls were injured on an attraction in Novosibirsk after it braked hard. This was announced on June 9 by the Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Novosibirsk Region.

“On the evening of June 8, in an amusement park in the Central District of Novosibirsk, during the movement of the attraction, girls aged 6 and 11 years old hit the elements of the carousel due to sudden emergency braking,” they said. department.

The children were taken to a medical facility, where they received the necessary medical care.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers”).

Investigators are collecting and securing evidence in a criminal case in order to give a legal assessment to those responsible for the proper provision of entertainment services.

Earlier in May, mass inspections of amusement parks and playgrounds began after the collapse of the Chain carousel, which occurred on May 6 in the park named after the 50th anniversary of the USSR in Orenburg. 19 people were injured, of which a 26-year-old woman is in critical condition, a 10-year-old child is in serious condition.

Two criminal cases were opened in connection with the incident. One – under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which negligently entailed the infliction of grievous bodily harm, the second – on negligence.