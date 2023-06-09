Benzema spoke about his “comfort” with the decision to move and play in Saudi Arabia, and presented several reasons in statements to the official account of the Jeddah club.

Why Saudi?

I visited Saudi Arabia previously, and I feel wonderful about this country, and most importantly, it is a beloved and Muslim country, and here I am, as for me it is the place where I want to be, I feel the people’s love for me, which gives me the opportunity to go through a new experience and I am excited to be here

I am a Muslim and Saudi Arabia is a Muslim country, I have always wanted to live here. I played for Real Madrid and won many trophies, and I’m proud that I was able to end my career there like that.

What I can add here is my football experience, and most importantly the possibility of achieving titles, I love achieving them, and I have great ambition and I would like to do great things because this is important to me, Saudi Arabia and the club.

Mecca is very close, and as a person of faith this is important to me, and this is where I will feel at my best, and when I talked to my family about signing with Saudi Arabia they were all very happy, so they will all move with me, and that is also important.

I know that Saudi Arabia is the most suitable place for me, titles are very important, and in any case we will do everything we can, and I would like to win championships for the sake of the club and its fans, even if it is difficult, with ambition, competitiveness and talent we can win, and I hope that we will have a great season, and that we continue to progress to The top where the club should always be on top.

Why Jeddah Union?

I chose Al-Ittihad club specifically because it is one of the best clubs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it has a passionate fan base, in addition to having many titles.

About Cristiano Ronaldo

He is my friend, and it is great to see him here, which represents the direction of Saudi Arabia and its progress, and this matter is important at the international level, and there are big names playing here, Cristiano Ronaldo on one side and today I am here too, so it is important to show that this country can have an influence internationally.

His goals in Saudi Arabia?

The issue is not limited to playing in Saudi Arabia or not presenting the new performance, on the contrary, I must continue and present what reflects the success I achieved in Europe, and bring it with me to Saudi Arabia, and in any case I am here to contribute to the advancement of Saudi football.