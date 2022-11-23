Zacatecas, Zac.- A 17 year old teenager diedwhile two girls and a woman ended badly wounds after be shot in the city of Zacatecas.

The facts were recorded afternoon of this wednesday on the colony July 21 from Zacatecas where neighbors reported firearm detonations.

According to the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Roundtable, there was a attack with a firearm on Topographers Street.

Security corporations arrived at the place and confirmed that a woman lost her life Y three more were injured so they were taken to a hospital.

Local media detailed that the fatality was identified as dove Joselin and had 17 years old.

While the other three women injuredthey were one one year old girlanother of 10 and an adult woman.

According to eyewitnesses, the girls played in the presence of the adolescent and her mother when two men apparently young they were shot repeatedly and then they fled.

The spokesperson pointed out that security corporations maintain the operational deployment in the area to try to locate those responsible.

While personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEZ) carry out the corresponding expert proceedings.