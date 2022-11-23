Samsung has postponed the return to Russia indefinitely

The official resumption of sales of Samsung equipment in Russia is delayed indefinitely. About it report Izvestia, citing its own sources.

As representatives of the partner companies of the brand told the publication, the corporation confirmed that the decision to return to the Russian market in the corporation has not yet been made.

One of Izvestia’s interlocutors believes that the electronics manufacturer will return no earlier than the completion of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. In his opinion, like other large transnational corporations, Samsung is afraid of secondary sanctions from the United States.

At the same time, it is impossible to talk about the complete departure of the company. The South Korean manufacturer does not close the Moscow office and continues to recruit employees for it. In addition, Samsung Pay continues to work with Russian Mir cards.

Previously, the most popular brands of household appliances among Russians were named. After the departure of a number of foreign manufacturers from Russia against the background of the military conflict in Ukraine, the domestic market for household appliances has changed a lot.